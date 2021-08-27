Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 5.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,603 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 536 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,310 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the 1st quarter valued at $31,910,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 943,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,540,000 after buying an additional 20,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One North America Inc. raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 159,697 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,742,000 after buying an additional 58,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $63.50 to $68.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $77.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.68 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.15. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.57 and a fifty-two week high of $78.35.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $98.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

