-$0.25 EPS Expected for Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.27) and the highest is ($0.22). Benefitfocus reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 212.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.26). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.12). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Benefitfocus.

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.05).

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Benefitfocus by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,417,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,384,000 after purchasing an additional 90,386 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Benefitfocus in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,436,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 185.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 748,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,551,000 after acquiring an additional 486,534 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Benefitfocus by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Benefitfocus by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 469,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,488,000 after purchasing an additional 50,243 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BNFT opened at $11.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $394.82 million, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.85. Benefitfocus has a twelve month low of $9.42 and a twelve month high of $17.58.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

Benefitfocus, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based benefits management platform for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The company was founded by Mason R. Holland and Shawn A. Jenkins in June 2000 and is headquartered in Charleston, SC.

