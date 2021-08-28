$0.62 EPS Expected for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) to announce $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aspen Technology’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.71. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Aspen Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.64 to $5.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Aspen Technology.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.06. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 48.61% and a net margin of 45.08%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZPN. Benchmark cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Aspen Technology from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

In other news, VP F G. Hammond sold 3,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $462,387.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP F G. Hammond sold 13,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.74, for a total value of $1,974,412.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,131.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,595,921 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 1,210.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,793,000 after acquiring an additional 35,095 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 333.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,174,000 after acquiring an additional 118,426 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 46.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 56,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after acquiring an additional 18,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 24.7% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,440,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. 91.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $130.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.75. Aspen Technology has a 52 week low of $108.15 and a 52 week high of $162.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

