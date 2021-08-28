$0.72 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) will post $0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Bancolombia’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. Bancolombia posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bancolombia will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $3.94. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bancolombia.

CIB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised shares of Bancolombia from an “underweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

CIB stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.86. Bancolombia has a fifty-two week low of $24.18 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.072 per share. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This is an increase from Bancolombia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is presently 80.65%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bancolombia by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bancolombia during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. It operates through following operating segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment banking, Brokerage, Off Shore and Others.

