-$0.75 EPS Expected for Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) to report earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Xencor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.88) and the highest is ($0.60). Xencor reported earnings of ($0.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 240.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.55). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.31). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 3.97%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XNCR. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xencor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Xencor currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in Xencor by 0.3% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 118,399 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Xencor by 3.1% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Xencor by 109.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Xencor by 43.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Xencor by 2.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,609 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 258,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,321. Xencor has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $58.35. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 89.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01.

About Xencor

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

