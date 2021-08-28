$1.03 EPS Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Prologis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.00 and the highest is $1.04. Prologis reported earnings of $0.90 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $4.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Prologis.

Get Prologis alerts:

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLD. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on Prologis in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.50.

PLD stock opened at $131.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.13, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. Prologis has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prologis (PLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.