$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.11. 904,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,188. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

