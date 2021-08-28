$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) will report sales of $1.09 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Digital Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.11 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.08 billion. Digital Realty Trust reported sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust will report full year sales of $4.39 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.33 billion to $4.42 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Digital Realty Trust.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

In related news, CEO A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total transaction of $19,376,106.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,143.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DLR stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.11. 904,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,421,188. The stock has a market cap of $45.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. Digital Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $155.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR)

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.