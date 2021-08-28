$1.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Community Trust Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Community Trust Bancorp posted earnings of $0.98 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.88 to $4.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $3.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Community Trust Bancorp.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 34.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

In other news, EVP Richard W. Newsom sold 2,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $95,205.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,936 shares in the company, valued at $384,784.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $124,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTBI stock traded up $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.46. The stock had a trading volume of 38,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,494. The firm has a market capitalization of $757.36 million, a P/E ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.45. Community Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.74 and a 12-month high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.97%.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

