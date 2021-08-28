-$1.29 EPS Expected for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.37) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.20). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($1.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($4.88) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.06) to ($4.70). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.62) to ($1.84). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

NASDAQ DCPH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $30.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,518. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.53. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $26.20 and a 1 year high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 253,895 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,681,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,768,000 after acquiring an additional 196,210 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,081,000 after acquiring an additional 191,797 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after acquiring an additional 487,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orbimed Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,920,000 after acquiring an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

