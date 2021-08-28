$1.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.63 billion and the lowest is $1.52 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.53 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%.

SFM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,553 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total transaction of $694,892.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 103,689 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 6,588 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 1st quarter worth about $715,000. 92.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $24.71. 1,725,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,439,052. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sprouts Farmers Market has a fifty-two week low of $18.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

