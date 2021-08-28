$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.61 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Preferred Bank’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.66. Preferred Bank posted earnings of $1.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Preferred Bank will report full year earnings of $6.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.86 to $6.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Preferred Bank.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Preferred Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PFBC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $205,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 110,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,440 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. 70.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Preferred Bank stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $63.51. The company had a trading volume of 61,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.90. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $30.65 and a 1 year high of $69.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

About Preferred Bank

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

