$1.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.96. Comerica posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.35 to $8.35. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $5.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.25 to $5.98. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a net margin of 37.02% and a return on equity of 14.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $100.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Comerica in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.84.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Comerica by 51.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Comerica by 275.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Comerica by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CMA opened at $75.63 on Wednesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $35.76 and a 52 week high of $79.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

