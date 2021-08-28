$1.88 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to announce $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ally Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.12. Ally Financial posted earnings per share of $1.25 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Ally Financial will report full year earnings of $8.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.53 to $8.57. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ally Financial.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 37.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.06.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $831,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 665,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,924,654.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.81, for a total transaction of $129,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 141,022 shares in the company, valued at $7,306,349.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,833 shares of company stock worth $1,391,175. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 7,311.9% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 776,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,128,000 after buying an additional 766,509 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Ally Financial in the second quarter valued at about $4,875,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ally Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,693,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,773,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $3,166,000. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,318,000. 90.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALLY traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $53.54. 2,114,226 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,838,695. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $56.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.00%.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

