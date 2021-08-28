111,700 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 111,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,976,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned approximately 0.07% of Synopsys as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 326.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the first quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 63.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 3,345.5% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $331.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.62. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.55 and a 1 year high of $333.46.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 18.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 278,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.98, for a total transaction of $87,766,657.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,818,934.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 3,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.57, for a total value of $1,065,895.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 341,467 shares of company stock worth $106,713,948 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on SNPS shares. HSBC reiterated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on Synopsys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Synopsys has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.75.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

