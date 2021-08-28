1,336 Shares in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.69.

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $160.11 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.65 and a 52-week high of $164.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.45, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. Equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.60%.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $15,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $15,550,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total transaction of $33,261.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 299,212 shares of company stock valued at $47,679,186. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

