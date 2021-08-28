144,411 Shares in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Bought by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 144,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,902,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of ContextLogic by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.75% of the company’s stock.

In other ContextLogic news, CFO Rajat Bahri sold 88,036 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $981,601.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 925,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,314,062.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Brett Just sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.72, for a total value of $36,132.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,059.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 488,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,549,138 in the last ninety days.

Shares of NASDAQ WISH opened at $6.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.06. ContextLogic Inc. has a one year low of $6.14 and a one year high of $32.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.18.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). ContextLogic had a negative net margin of 32.07% and a negative return on equity of 296.87%. The firm had revenue of $656.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.11 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ContextLogic from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Cowen downgraded ContextLogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on ContextLogic from $12.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.75.

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

