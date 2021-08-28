$152.56 Million in Sales Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) to announce sales of $152.56 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $153.00 million and the lowest is $152.11 million. Civeo posted sales of $142.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $566.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $570.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $610.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $620.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CVEO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Civeo by 812.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Civeo during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Civeo in the 2nd quarter valued at $608,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.71. The company had a trading volume of 23,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,746. The stock has a market cap of $310.80 million, a P/E ratio of -40.97 and a beta of 3.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.32. Civeo has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $24.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

