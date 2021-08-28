17,841 Shares in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 270.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the first quarter worth $432,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 97,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 312,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 36.2% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 421,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,276,000 after purchasing an additional 111,879 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

TELA stock opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 9.70, a quick ratio of 9.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.03 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.75.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 million. TELA Bio had a negative net margin of 130.59% and a negative return on equity of 70.07%. Equities analysts anticipate that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ew Healthcare Partners Fund 2, acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $129,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 90,171 shares of company stock worth $1,132,172. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TELA Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

TELA Bio Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

Featured Story: Conference Calls

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TELA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA).

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.