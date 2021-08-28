$180.71 Million in Sales Expected for Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Accel Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:ACEL) will post sales of $180.71 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Accel Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $179.90 million to $181.57 million. Accel Entertainment posted sales of $136.33 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will report full year sales of $710.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $709.38 million to $712.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $884.60 million, with estimates ranging from $840.62 million to $928.58 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accel Entertainment.

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $201.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.47 million. Accel Entertainment had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 4.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ACEL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accel Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.74, for a total transaction of $293,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek Harmer sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total value of $97,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,898,744.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,404 shares of company stock worth $1,135,948 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACEL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Accel Entertainment by 3,026.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Accel Entertainment by 67.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,144 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Accel Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $126,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accel Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Accel Entertainment by 110,991.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 13,319 shares during the period. 47.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Accel Entertainment stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.47. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.37 and a beta of 1.30. Accel Entertainment has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc engages in the installation and operation of video gaming terminals in licensed video gaming locations. It also operates stand-alone ATMs in gaming and non-gaming locations. The company was founded by Andrew Rubenstein and Gordon Rubenstein on December 8, 2010 and is headquartered in Burr Ridge, IL.

