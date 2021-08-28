1,949 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Bought by Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,949 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 170.5% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 119 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $461.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.16 and a beta of 1.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $463.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $388.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $455.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Summit Insights reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective (up from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $463.69.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total value of $2,489,050.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 265,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

