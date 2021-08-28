203,200 Shares in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Purchased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 203,200 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,249,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NXPI. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 28.8% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 6,700 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 16.1% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 77.8% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 5,419 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.2% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 2,402 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on NXPI. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,240 shares in the company, valued at $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock worth $6,267,299. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $226.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $117.25 and a 52 week high of $226.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Read More: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.