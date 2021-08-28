$206.89 Million in Sales Expected for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) to report sales of $206.89 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Macerich’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $197.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $216.00 million. The Macerich posted sales of $185.84 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Macerich will report full-year sales of $816.06 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $787.07 million to $839.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $862.50 million, with estimates ranging from $821.51 million to $908.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The Macerich.

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.50). The Macerich had a negative net margin of 36.62% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $215.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.58 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of The Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Macerich from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.12.

In other The Macerich news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 2,500 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $43,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,914.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 2,103 shares of The Macerich stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $37,938.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MAC. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 865.4% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Macerich by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MAC traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.74. 2,897,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,430,446. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is 27.78%.

About The Macerich

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

