2,080 Shares in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $964,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MKTX. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 14.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 6.8% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 9.7% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 5.1% in the first quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in MarketAxess by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MKTX opened at $484.77 on Friday. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $431.19 and a 1-year high of $606.45. The company has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a PE ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The company had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.63%.

In other MarketAxess news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,902 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,088. 3.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MarketAxess has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

