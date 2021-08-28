2,108 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Bought by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,108 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the first quarter valued at $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 70.1% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the second quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at $60,000. 28.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WMT traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.52. The stock had a trading volume of 7,696,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,353,939. The firm has a market cap of $410.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 356,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $50,596,011.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,217,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,123,284.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total value of $1,205,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,140,784 shares of company stock worth $3,512,536,440. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Tigress Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $166.00 target price on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

