23,413 Shares in Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) Acquired by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Recharge Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RCHG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 23,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Recharge Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 11,232.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,290 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Recharge Acquisition by 38.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 370,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after purchasing an additional 103,601 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Recharge Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RCHG opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82. Recharge Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Recharge Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was icorporated in 2020 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

