2,380 Shares in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Bought by Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY

Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 112,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after purchasing an additional 32,429 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $1,003,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $54,504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 31,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,544,000 after acquiring an additional 11,414 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NTLA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $225.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $83.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $160.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of -55.94 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $143.32.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Francois Formela sold 30,946 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $2,637,527.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John M. Leonard sold 22,682 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total value of $3,431,332.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 741,987 shares in the company, valued at $112,247,793.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,183 shares of company stock worth $101,448,378. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

