$25.30 Million in Sales Expected for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will post $25.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $24.40 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.20 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $5.53 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 357.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $62.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $63.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $117.70 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $119.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $18.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.80 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 38.38% and a negative return on equity of 59.81%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KRUS shares. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kura Sushi USA in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the first quarter worth $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded up $3.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.20. 36,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,948. The company has a market capitalization of $497.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.77 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.86. Kura Sushi USA has a 12-month low of $11.70 and a 12-month high of $56.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

