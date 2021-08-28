26,063 Shares in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Acquired by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OMF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 35.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,718,000 after buying an additional 16,271 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 559,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 130,140 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneMain during the second quarter valued at about $1,911,000. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $926,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the second quarter worth about $995,000. 80.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain stock opened at $59.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 2.03. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $63.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.30.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 29.54%. The firm had revenue of $708.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $965.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.73%. OneMain’s payout ratio is 46.13%.

In other OneMain news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas H. Shulman purchased 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.14 per share, for a total transaction of $250,583.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.45.

About OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

