$3.31 EPS Expected for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) will report earnings of $3.31 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $3.25 and the highest is $3.36. T. Rowe Price Group posted earnings of $2.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group will report full-year earnings of $12.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.69 to $13.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $13.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.79 to $13.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for T. Rowe Price Group.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TROW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.50.

In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total value of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,077,651.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 1,853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total transaction of $357,388.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,002,021.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 132.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 95,464 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,899,000 after purchasing an additional 54,469 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $245,000. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $346,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the second quarter worth $87,000. 65.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $4.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $222.65. 612,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,046,861. T. Rowe Price Group has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $222.75. The company has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.11.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

