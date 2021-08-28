$3.52 Billion in Sales Expected for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) will report $3.52 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for V.F.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.57 billion. V.F. reported sales of $2.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 15th.

On average, analysts expect that V.F. will report full-year sales of $12.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.04 billion to $12.09 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $13.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.07 billion to $13.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover V.F..

Get V.F. alerts:

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 104.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VFC shares. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their target price on V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

NYSE VFC traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $76.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,489,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,132. V.F. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $90.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42. The company has a market capitalization of $30.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total value of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in shares of V.F. by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 314 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in V.F. by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in V.F. by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 409 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in V.F. in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on V.F. (VFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.