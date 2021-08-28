3,418 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $1,456,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Boot Barn in the 2nd quarter worth $756,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,956,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 20,000 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.36, for a total value of $1,787,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael A. Love sold 5,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.47, for a total value of $493,605.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,680 shares of company stock worth $4,315,349. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BOOT traded up $0.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.93. 384,994 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 476,072. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.91 and a 12 month high of $93.25. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 2.94.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.34. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $306.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 107.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BOOT. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.10 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Boot Barn from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Boot Barn from $60.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Boot Barn from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Boot Barn presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.55.

Boot Barn Company Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. The firm’s products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

