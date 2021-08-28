41,522 Shares in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Bought by Noesis Capital Mangement Corp

Noesis Capital Mangement Corp bought a new position in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 41,522 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock, valued at approximately $11,111,000. SEA makes up about 2.3% of Noesis Capital Mangement Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SE. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in SEA by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 134 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on SE shares. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on SEA from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Cowen boosted their price target on SEA from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.17.

Shares of SE stock traded down $0.74 on Friday, hitting $321.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,903,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,691,927. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $289.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $135.28 and a twelve month high of $328.35.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. SEA had a negative return on equity of 64.29% and a negative net margin of 26.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

