$481.31 Million in Sales Expected for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to report sales of $481.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $485.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $478.00 million. SEI Investments reported sales of $424.93 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.89 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SEI Investments.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The company had revenue of $475.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $1.03 on Wednesday, hitting $63.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,128. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $48.70 and a 12 month high of $64.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.60.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $851,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 55,476 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after buying an additional 8,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hahn Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SEI Investments by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 195,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,146,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SEI Investments (SEIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.