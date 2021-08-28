$488.23 Million in Sales Expected for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) will report sales of $488.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $497.90 million and the lowest is $481.20 million. Synovus Financial reported sales of $491.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synovus Financial will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.93 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Synovus Financial.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 28.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS.

SNV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In other Synovus Financial news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,589,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,202,000 after buying an additional 146,909 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $426,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 36,181 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 83,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNV stock opened at $44.10 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

