599 Shares in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Acquired by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,077,000 after purchasing an additional 126,530 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in S&P Global by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,290,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in S&P Global by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $438.30 on Friday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $303.50 and a 12-month high of $446.29. The firm has a market cap of $105.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $423.04.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.33.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

