$68.26 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) will report $68.26 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $67.73 million to $68.64 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $68.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $275.22 million to $279.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $293.98 million, with estimates ranging from $290.13 million to $299.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 7.57% and a negative return on equity of 14.98%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SNCR shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.40 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.53.

In related news, CFO David D. Clark sold 19,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total transaction of $58,449.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 293,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,198.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 30.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $354,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,859 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 127,134 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Synchronoss Technologies by 1,784.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,560,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,391 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,011,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in Synchronoss Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.71% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $2.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 537,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,590. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.92. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $6.59.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

