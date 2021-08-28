7,020 Shares in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Purchased by South Street Advisors LLC

South Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Financial Mangement LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 7,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 10,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. 43.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MMP traded up $1.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,059,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,710. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.12. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.61 and a 52 week high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.25% and a net margin of 35.90%. As a group, analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a $1.0275 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MMP. TD Securities cut Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

