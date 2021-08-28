$711.90 Million in Sales Expected for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post sales of $711.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $736.07 million and the lowest is $687.72 million. AMC Networks posted sales of $654.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

NASDAQ AMCX traded up $1.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,616. AMC Networks has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,383,000 after buying an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 35,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in AMC Networks by 105,025.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in AMC Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. 64.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Read More: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.