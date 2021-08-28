$801.22 Million in Sales Expected for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) will announce sales of $801.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Match Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $795.70 million and the highest is $805.90 million. Match Group posted sales of $639.77 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Match Group will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $707.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.07 million. Match Group had a net margin of 22.06% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%.

A number of research analysts have commented on MTCH shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist increased their target price on Match Group from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Match Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.22.

MTCH traded up $4.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.00. 2,557,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,360,896. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $152.88. The company has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 71.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.13. Match Group has a 52 week low of $100.25 and a 52 week high of $174.68.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $832,290.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Match Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,040,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,715,328,000 after purchasing an additional 212,813 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 22,929,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,150,038,000 after buying an additional 1,022,158 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after buying an additional 946,456 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Match Group by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

