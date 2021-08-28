$808.95 Million in Sales Expected for ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to post sales of $808.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ScanSource’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $802.20 million and the highest is $815.70 million. ScanSource reported sales of $782.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ScanSource will report full year sales of $3.32 billion for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ScanSource.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCSC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of ScanSource from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,888,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $146,425,000 after buying an additional 255,502 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,958,000 after buying an additional 11,132 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in ScanSource by 8.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,068,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,179,000 after buying an additional 159,173 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,959,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,123,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 0.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,725,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,673,000 after buying an additional 11,030 shares during the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SCSC opened at $36.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $919.24 million, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.57. ScanSource has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $37.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

