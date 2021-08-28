$838.01 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) will post $838.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $831.14 million to $847.92 million. MSC Industrial Direct posted sales of $747.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $866.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.40 EPS.

MSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.17.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $85.35. The company had a trading volume of 167,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,381. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct has a 1-year low of $60.09 and a 1-year high of $96.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Innovative Portfolios grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

