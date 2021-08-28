$9.94 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) to post sales of $9.94 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $10.22 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.66 billion. AstraZeneca reported sales of $6.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full year sales of $35.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $35.02 billion to $36.65 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $43.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.45 billion to $44.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of AZN traded down $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,244,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,328,826. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. AstraZeneca has a twelve month low of $46.48 and a twelve month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $181.65 billion, a PE ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.46.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 68.16%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 173,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 11,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

