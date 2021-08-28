$95.81 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report sales of $95.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $100.84 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $98.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $420.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $441.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $415.63 million, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $430.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,646 shares of company stock worth $2,901,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOB stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 220,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.