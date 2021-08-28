$95.81 Million in Sales Expected for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Brokerages predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) will report sales of $95.81 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Live Oak Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $87.60 million to $100.84 million. Live Oak Bancshares reported sales of $98.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Live Oak Bancshares will report full year sales of $420.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $363.80 million to $441.65 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $415.63 million, with estimates ranging from $394.90 million to $430.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Live Oak Bancshares.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.84. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 27.89% and a net margin of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $141.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.19 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In other news, CAO John W. Sutherland sold 15,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.54, for a total transaction of $930,792.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,345.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Neil Lawrence Underwood sold 16,521 shares of Live Oak Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.15, for a total transaction of $993,738.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,646 shares of company stock worth $2,901,971 in the last quarter. Insiders own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Live Oak Bancshares during the first quarter worth $44,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LOB stock traded up $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.01. 220,158 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,135. The business’s 50-day moving average is $59.56. Live Oak Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $72.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.28%.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Live Oak Bancshares (LOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB)

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.