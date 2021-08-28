Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. 215,543 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the previous session’s volume of 1,615,933 shares.The stock last traded at $34.64 and had previously closed at $39.80.

The apparel retailer reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.93. Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $864.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Abercrombie & Fitch during the second quarter valued at about $50,841,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 6.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,195,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $349,792,000 after buying an additional 655,812 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 155.1% in the first quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,077,750 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,978,000 after buying an additional 655,285 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 606,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,823,000 after buying an additional 567,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,253.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,399 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $20,215,000 after buying an additional 403,230 shares in the last quarter. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.47.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear; and personal care products and accessories for men, women and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

