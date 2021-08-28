Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) Short Interest Update

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JEQ) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the July 29th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:JEQ traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,588. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.94. Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund has a 12 month low of $7.43 and a 12 month high of $10.03.

Get Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JEQ. Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth $334,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,031,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 102,241 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. 57.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs quantitative analysis to build its portfolio.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Japan Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.