Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 685,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,992 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.09% of Activision Blizzard worth $65,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,595,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,994,000 after purchasing an additional 126,983 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 10.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 12.5% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 20.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the period. 80.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Argus lowered shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist reduced their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $82.43. 6,000,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265,044. The company has a market cap of $64.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.84. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.19 and a 1-year high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 17.05%. Analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Featured Story: Upside/Downside

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.