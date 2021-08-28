AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities analysts expect AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.05 and the lowest is $0.03. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full year earnings of $0.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.16 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATY shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of AcuityAds from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of AcuityAds stock opened at $8.20 on Monday. AcuityAds has a 1 year low of $1.79 and a 1 year high of $26.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $4,704,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Cidel Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $539,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in AcuityAds during the second quarter worth about $903,000. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AcuityAds

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

