Adacel Technologies Limited (ADA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Adacel Technologies Limited (ASX:ADA) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share on Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Adacel Technologies’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.22.
About Adacel Technologies
