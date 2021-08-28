Adaptimmune Therapeutics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:ADAP)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 11,925 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,706% compared to the typical volume of 425 call options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 9.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,613 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 76.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 355,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 34.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 310.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 75.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays began coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ADAP opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.37 and a 1-year high of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $803.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 2.14.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.01. Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 45.65% and a negative net margin of 2,391.97%. The business had revenue of $3.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.60 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Plc engages in the development of novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor platform enables the engineering of T-cells to target and destroy cancer, including solid tumors. The company was founded by Bent K. Jakobsen, James Julian Noble, and Helena Katrina Tayton-Martin in 2008 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

