Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.
NASDAQ ADUS opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.
In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 104,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.
Addus HomeCare Company Profile
Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.
