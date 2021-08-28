Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ADUS. Raymond James lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Addus HomeCare from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ ADUS opened at $90.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08. Addus HomeCare has a 12-month low of $80.32 and a 12-month high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.69.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $217.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Addus HomeCare will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total transaction of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,149,000 after buying an additional 45,188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 104,525.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,579,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 168.8% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 242.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Company Profile

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

